A reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a Gilmer man who has been missing for nearly a year and a half.
Alwin Albright was last seen walking away from his home after a dispute with a neighbor in early July 2019. According to a post on the Upshur County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Albright was last seen on July 6. His family reported him missing the next day.
Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Albright’s location.
Albright was seen in an apartment video as he walks from the Gates apartments, 700 E. Scott St., heading toward downtown. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Albright was 74 when he went missing and is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He weighed 250 pounds when he was last seen and has gray hair and blue eyes.
"Mr. Albright has a medical issues and is in need of medication," the poster said.
Gilmer Police Investigator Jason Murray said the missing person case is still active.
“There’s been a couple of people who have been polygraphed,” Murray said Tuesday. There has been no new activity on Albright’s bank account and no real update, the investigator said.
Murray said the family did bring forth a blood sample on pants to be tested in Garland, but the sample was not big enough.
Murray asked that people with information regarding Albright call the department at (903) 843-5545 or anonymously with Upshur County Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131.