AAON Coil Products Inc. continued its pace Tuesday toward expanding manufacturing operations in Longview, the city could get a new doughnut shop, and a 112-acre property once offered as a regional park to the city has been replatted into 18 lots.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the city rezone 4.228 acres of AAON property on Ford Lane from single family and heavy commercial into light industrial — a move that would allow the Tulsa-based company to begin Phase 1 expansion.
Commissioners also recommended a specific use permit to Ron Yoeung, who wants to open a doughnut shop at a former self-serve fueling station at 1901 S. High St.
Both recommendations require Longview City Council final approval.
In August, AAON Coil Products broke ground on a $28 million expansion on Ford Lane just south of Gum Springs Road.
Rick Martindale, project manager for Adams Engineering of Tyler, told Planning and Zoning commissioners that the rezone will facilitate the first phase of AAON’s expansion.
Phase 1 is expected to bring 125 jobs to Longview, while a second phase planned in the next several years could bring another 300 jobs into the city.
Yoeung needed a specific use permit to put in a drive-through window at a doughnut shop he wants to build at High and Jones streets.
“It’s going to be a brand-new building,” he said of the business tentatively to be called Amazing Donut Shop.
The site was formerly a self-service gas pump, City Planner Angela Choy said. Gas tanks that were at the site have been removed, and a 6-foot fence will be installed between the shop and homes to the west.
Lake Lomond
Under its consent agenda, the commissioner granted a replat of Lake Lomond property.
The owner, identified as Gene McWhorter, has platted nearly 112 acres of land just south of West Marshall Avenue into 18 lots.
The property, which stretches from H.G. Mosley Parkway to Lake Lamond Road, is zoned light industrial and heavy commercial.
Much of the property was offered to the city by the McWhorter family on certain conditions including that it would converted into a regional park, but talks between the city and family eventually broke down.