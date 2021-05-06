Kilgore College has set a ribbon cutting today for the new KC Fire Academy burn building.
The presentation and ribbon cutting are scheduled at 11 a.m. at the KCFA Training Facility, 2100 CR 174 E. in Overton.
The event also will include a proclamation from Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin naming May 4 as Kilgore College Fire Academy Day.
The new burn building will be used to train first responders in real-life structure fire situations, according to the college.
For information on the KC Fire Academy, visit www.kilgore.edu/fireacademy .