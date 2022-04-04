The city of Longview has a new spokesperson.
City Manager Rolin McPhee named former multimedia specialist Richard Yeakley the city’s new public information officer, according to a statement released Monday. Yeakley takes over for Shawn Hara who recently became the city’s director of community destinations after being in the spokesman role since 2008.
Yeakley has worked in the city’s Media Development division for three years, according to the statement. He previously worked with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, ArtsView Children’s Theatre and the Longview News-Journal.
As public information officer, Yeakley will "serve as the primary spokesperson for the City and work with members of the media to provide information and facilitate interview requests," the statement said.
Yeakley said Monday he knew his skills in media might at some point lend themselves to the new role.
"Maybe down the road, I was hopeful, but when they offered me this position I was excited to jump into it," he said.
Hara said Monday he has enjoyed his more than 13 years as the city's spokesman providing information about the things happening and what people are doing in the community.
"That's something that I've really been able to enjoy is telling people about the good work that's happening," Hara said. "It's also been educational for me getting to see a lot of different aspects of the city organization, but also our community as a whole."
Hara added that he's excited about the opportunity for Yeakley moving forward and that he has full trust in Yeakley's abilities.
"I think he's got the background, experience and knowledge to do it, and he also has the organizational support ... to make sure that he has what he needs to succeed," Hara said.
Yeakley said he aims to set a more focused set of duties for the spokesman position, which he thinks will be helpful.
"I love telling stories, whether that's through writing them or being there, it's part of who I am," Yeakley said. "I'm particularly excited about finding those aspects in the city of Longview that maybe have not gotten the light they deserve."