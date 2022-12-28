The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out a new holiday event just in time for the New Year, with a free holiday bike ride for children scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Safety City.
Safety City is a miniature version of the city of Longview and is used to teach children safety tips they can utilize in real life. First opened in 1991, it simulates real traffic environments and includes an overpass, a railroad crossing, working traffic lights and major traffic signs.
Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia said the idea for the event came from knowing the joys of getting a new bicycle for Christmas and needing somewhere to ride it.
"I know when I was a kid, getting a bike was like, the best thing ever and so being able to ride my bike after Christmas was great but you'd always have to wait ... for there to be an adult there," Garcia said.
The ride at Safety City provides a secure way for children to get out on their bikes and ride, while also learning about traffic safety, she said.
Flugers Bicycle & Outdoor Shop will be on-site providing bike assistance and education and Healthcare Express will be handing out first aid kits and coloring books, she said.
Children must wear a helmet to ride and need to be accompanied by an adult. Standard Safety City rules apply, which means that only bicycles, non-motorized scooters, push cars, strollers and wagons are allowed at the event. Motorized scooters or bikes, roller-skates/blades, hoverboards, one wheels or skateboards are not permitted.
Food and drinks can be brought along to the event, but glass containers are not allowed. Parking at Safety City is limited, so Garcia recommended utilizing additional parking across the street at the Longview Public Library. She cautioned residents to be safe as they cross the street.
"Anytime that we're able to use Safety City as far as free play we definitely wanna do that," she said. "It's free and we encourage everyone to bring their helmets and just to have a good time."
Garcia wants to see Safety City utilized to its fullest extent and already has plans on how to do that in the coming year, she said. Next holiday season residents can expect to see the miniature buildings decorated as a Christmas village, she said.
Earlier this year, City Council approved making Safety City available for public rental. Renting the space can be used for anything from parties to private events for private events and parties and costs $180 for two hours along with a $100 security deposit.
For more information visit longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4934. Safety City is at 315 W Cotton St.