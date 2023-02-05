Anjee Deards has been cycling for about a year and decided to participate Saturday in her first official ride.
She was joined by her husband, David, a seasoned rider of about 30 years. The two took part in the 35th annual Freeze Your Fanny in Longview.
The ride benefits East Texas Lightnin’, an independent team of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The athletes participate in Special Olympics events throughout Texas, and the team is based in Longview. About 200 athletes are on the team ranging in age from 8 to 86.
The event — which includes a 10-mile course, a 30-mile course and a 65-mile course — was packed with cyclists, some professional and some first-timers such as Anjee Deards.
The Deards are from Tyler and moved to Texas in June, David Deards said. After settling down, the two joined local cycling clubs in Tyler and started making connections.
They got invited to participate in Freeze Your Fanny from a fellow club member, Anjee Deards said.
She used an electric bike while her husband opted for a traditional one. According to David Deards, the two like to cycle recreationally and came to the event because riding in a group is more fun.
"We don't know much about Longview, so we thought we'd learn about the cycling community here," he said.
Chris Hoefer was nearby helping his daughter, Christina, strap in for the start of the ride. Christina was secured in a seated mobile unit that was attached to her father's bike.
As Hoefer rode on, Christina would be pulled behind in her seat that had attached wheels.
Hoefer is husband of Cari Hoefer, director of the race, and also helped organize it.
"We're here to support the handicapped kids to participate in the Special Olympics," he said.
He had recently run a half-marathon in Louisiana with Christina and decided to participate in the race after going a period of time without doing so, he said.
Hoefer's bike was provided by Ainsley's Angels of America, a national organization that aims to ensure everyone can experience endurance events and spreads awareness about the special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life, according to its website.
Cyclists were accompanied by a law enforcement escort and trainers from Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview were onsite to provide aid if a cyclist was injured or needed to be taped up during their ride.