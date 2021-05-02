Union Pacific Railroad is set to close FM 248 east of Jefferson to through-traffic beginning Tuesday to make repairs to the railroad crossing. This work was originally scheduled for this week but was postponed.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on Texas 49, U.S. 59 and FM 1324, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
The road will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday or until repairs are complete.
Call the TxDOT maintenance section at (903) 665-2692 for information.