Union Pacific Railroad has scheduled the closure of FM 450 in Hallsville next week for crossing repairs.
The road will be closed 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday or until the work is completed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route through Longview on U.S. 80, Loop 281 and Interstate 20, TxDOT said. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the road closure.
The construction schedule and road closure can change because of inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, according to TxDOT.
Call the TxDOT Marshall maintenance section at (903) 935-2809 for information.