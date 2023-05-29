Maintenance work will be completed in the coming months on about 315,300 square yards of city streets, following the Longview City Council's approval this past week of a contract with Lone Star Equipment Co. for the 2023 chip seal project.
The project annually selects streets that need to be seal coated with asphalt through the Pavement Management Program using visual inspections and testing data.
The Henderson-based Lone Star Equipment Co. was the low bidder out of two companies at a little more than $1.7 million. However, the actual contract amount was reduced by $525,475 to about $1.2 million, to accommodate available funding for the chip seal project.
That means 106,132 square yards of chip seal were removed from the project, but information from the city of Longview said it would be included in the 2024 chip seal project.
Here are the locations of the streets that will be chip sealed:
10th Street, between Rose and Ingram;
13th Street, between Lorin and Lambert;
13th Street, between Mille and Lorin;
2nd Street, between North Summit and Clark;
2nd Street, between North Clark and Henderson;
2nd Street, between North Henderson and Turk;
2nd Street, between North Turk and East Marshall;
Arkansas Street, between Ann and Eastman;
Arkansas Street, between Eastman and Leota;
Arkansas Street, between Leota and Doyle;
Arkansas Street, between Doyle and Leona;
Arkansas Street, between Leona and Jane;
Arkansas Street, between Louise Street and alley;
Arkansas Street, between Alley and East Marshall;
Avalon Avenue, between West Cole and Holly;
Avalon Avenue, between West Holly and Sandlin;
Bates Street, between Moss and Sapphire;
Bates Street, between Sapphire and Rayburn;
Baylor Drive, between Mccann and Tech;
Baylor Drive, between Tech and circle;
Beth Drive, between Hollybrook and Rick;
Beth, between Rick and Delwood;
Bishop, between Johnson and Rollins;
Centenary, between Montclair and Bedford;
Centenary, between, Bedford and curve;
Centenary, between curve and Montclair;
Chappell, between Hickory and Lilly;
Chappell, between Douglas and Hickory;
Chappell, between Beaumont and Douglas;
Chappell, between Paul and Beaumont;
Chappell, betwee Ryan and Paul;
Chappell, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Ryan;
Clover, between Buchanan and Buchanan;
Clover, between Melton and East Noel;
Clover, between Noel and Young;
Clover, between Oakdale and Buchanan;
Clover, between Young and Oakdale;
Commander, between Judson and Kelly Lynn;
Commander, between Kelly Lynn and Pickett;
Conway, between Fredonia and 1st;
Conway, between 1st and dead end;
Drake, between Airline and Finch;
Drake, between Finch and Ridgewood;
Eagle Hill, between Orchard and Navajo;
El paso, between Edwards and Lilly;
El paso, between Alley and Edwards St.;
El paso, between Beaumont and Alley St.;
Erskine, between Wimberly and Live Oak;
Erskine, between Live Oak and Bonnel;
Ethel, between M.L. King Jr. and Access;
Finch, between Circle and Drake;
Flanagan, between Marion and Jewel;
Gardenia, between Wood and Jonquil;
Gardenia, between Jonquil and 10th;
Horseshoe, between Tall Pines and Choctaw;
Horseshoe, between Choctaw and Chickasaw;
Horseshoe, between Chickasaw and Magnolia;
Hoyt, between Terrace and Mockingbird;
Hoyt, between Mockingbird and Beverly;
Hoyt, between West Beverly and Westchester;
Hoyt, between West Westchester and Montclair;
Hutchings, between Oakdale and Buchanan;
Hutchings, between Young and Oakdale St.;
Hutchings, between Evelyn and Harmon;
Hutchings, between Birdsong and Evelyn;
Jane between Texas and Arkansas;
Jane between Arkansas and Harrell;
Jane, between Harrell and Eastman;
Jonquil, between Gardenia and corner;
Jonquil, between Corner-10th;
Kentucky, between Dellwood and trees;
Kentucky, between trees and Coleman;
Kentucky, between Coleman and Eden;
Lancaster, between Cardinal and Wimberly;
Lancaster, between Wimberly and Smallwood;
Lancaster, between Smallwood and dead end;
Lazy, between Wilderness and Sleepy Hollow;
Lazy, between Sleepy Hollow and Meandering;
Lilly, between Van and Carver;
Lilly, between Whitney and Van;
Louise, between Texas and Arkansas;
Orchard, between Dogwood and Fernwood;
Orchard, between Fernwood and Fleetwood;
Orchard, between Hollybrook and Eagle Hill;
Orchard, between Eagle Hill and 4th;
Orchard, between Fernwood and Fleetwood;
Pineland, between Gilmer Road and Whispering Pines;
Rambling, between Lincoln and Chestnut;
Rambling, between Chestnut and Ward;
Rambling, between Ward and Shady;
Rambling, between Shady and Rambling;
Rambling, between Rambling and Rockwall;
Ridgewood, between Drake and Hollybrook;
Roosevelt, between Moore and Jarvis;
Roosevelt, between Jarvis and Molton;
Roosevelt, between Molton and Washington; and
Roosevelt, between Washington and Park.
Roosevelt, beween Dead end and Moore
Rose between 10th and Lake
Seminole, between Navajo and Sequoyah
Sequoyah, between 4th and Seminole
Sequoyah, between Seminole and Navajo
Short, between 2nd and 3rd
Skyline, between Judson and Kathy
Skyline, between Kathy and Airline
Sylvan, between Mobberly and 9th
Sylvan, between 14th and 15th
Sylvan, between 15th and Martin Luther King Jr.
Tall Pines, between Judson and Horseshoe
Tech, between Baylor and Glencrest
Vesta, between Curve and Magnolia
Vesta, between Green and curve
Ward, between North Rambling and Bazzell
Ward, between North Bazzell and Stonehaven
Ward, between North Stonehaven and Marshall
Wells, between 14th and Pam
Wells, between 13th and 14th
Wells, beween 12th and 13th
Wells, between dead end and 12th
Wilderness Way, between Lazy Lane and Sleepy Hollow
Williams, between Alpine and corner
Williams, between Corner and Jane
Williams, between Jane and Holiday
Williams, between Holiday and Marshall
Yale, between Edith and Court