By Jimmy Daniell Isaac
WHITE OAK — Retired NASA rocket scientist David Alexander and his wife, Virginia, joined this weekend’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, an event in which he played a key role.
“I developed most of the algorithms that we used in Apollo,” Alexander said this week at his White Oak home.
The graduate of White Oak High School and Baylor University served 32 years as an aerospace engineer and manager for NASA, though his life’s resume includes being an author, poet and gospel quartet baritone.
“I was a rocket scientist in the Mission Control Center in Houston helping make critical decisions about landing and then staying on the moon,” Alexander wrote in a recent email to the News-Journal.
“I got in on the ground floor of Apollo planning as a trajectory-rendezvous specialist and helped develop the plans for rendezvousing around the earth and the moon.
“After retiring in 1995, I moved back to the Longview area and now live in White Oak about a mile from where I grew up on an oil field lease,” he wrote.
Alexander graduated from White Oak High School in 1958 as a four-sport star athlete, earning him a football and track scholarship to Baylor.
Around Christmastime in 1962 after receiving his college degree, he was employed by the Department of Defense working on ballistics missiles and warheads when NASA moved to what would become the Johnson Space Center near Houston, he said.
He learned from a couple of former Baylor math and physics classmates that they were moving to Houston after getting jobs with NASA.
“I thought, ‘Oh boy, that would be a great,’ because my first wife and I were planning to get married in February,” he said.
“I sent them a transcript and they called back in a couple of days to say, ‘When do you want to work?’ It was really hard to get on with NASA in those days,” he said before chuckling.
Alexander started with NASA in 1963 when the Apollo program was just starting to develop.
He developed most of the algorithms used in Apollo as well as a routine for targeting equipment to specific sides of the spacecraft, he said, adding that he worked with astronaut Buzz Aldrin and others.
A lot of scientists, technicians and other personnel were involved in the missions, but most people think only of the Mission Control Center, he said.
“Most people just look at that mission operations control room and think, those are the guys that made this mission work, but those are the guys that controlled the mission,” he said. “The ones that made the mission work were around in other rooms communicating with them.”
Heart disease led Alexander to retire from NASA after more than three decades, but he would later decide to write a book titled “The Moon and More: The Story of David Alexander and His Family and Friends.”
“A bunch of people thought I should do it,” he said. “I started making notes. I made notes for four or five years.
“I did it mainly for my family and future generations. I didn’t do it to sell or market. The only people that have ever paid for it are the ones who ordered it from Amazon,” Alexander said of the book. “It was quite an experience. I look at it now and think, I can’t believe I did that.”
This evening, Alexander will join about 100 employees and family from the NASA division in which he worked for an event in Houston.
A banquet also is planned for Sunday, and a dedicated tour of the renovated control center is Monday, he said.
“And we’re going to spend some time with my son in Galveston,” Alexander added.