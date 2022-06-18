Editor's note: News-Journal staff writer Yoleyne Romero took her first ride Friday in a hot air balloon. This is her experience:
On Thursday night, I made sure to get in bed at a decent time since I would have to be up early the next morning.
I laid down my head and tried to slow my thoughts — they were racing with possibilities of what Friday morning would bring.
In the week leading up to Friday, I was eager and didn't question my decision. But as the day approached, I could feel my mind begin to betray me.
There was no denying it: I was nervous about my first flight in a hot air balloon. Not just nervous, but I was slowly working myself up into a petrified, nervous mess.
Should I back out? What if I panicked while in the sky? I've never even been on an airplane, and the closest I've come to being in the air is the vertical Superman ride at Six Flags. Needless to say, this was going to be a first-of-its-kind experience.
I didn't end up getting much sleep, and the few hours I did were spent restlessly tossing and turning while checking how many hours remained until I had to get up.
Five o'clock came fast, and before I knew it, I was getting out of bed, brushing my teeth and petting my dog for good luck. I talked with my mom and sister who offered encouragement and told me how happy they were for me and what a unique opportunity I was being given.
Even my mother, who I thought was terrified of heights, said she would jump at an opportunity for a hot air balloon flight.
"Can you see if they can get me in one?" she asked me jokingly. My family's cheers of support ultimately broke through my apprehension and gave me the boost I needed to know that everything was going to be OK. It always was.
My pilot was Pat Harwell, and his balloon was the Maverick. He and his crew accepted me with open arms and assured me I was in safe hands. Their proficiency was never in question — I knew I was among skilled and experienced company. My own fears and unease were what troubled me.
I assumed before the ride that when the time came and I was in the sky, a barrage of thoughts would be bounding through my head. But as I stood in the basket, floating above Longview and observing the graceful hues of pine trees, my mind was silent. I couldn't think of anything, and I didn't want to. It was serenity.
Granted, it was a blistering and sweat-inducing serenity, but serenity nonetheless. Sure, I had to snap out of my reverie every now and then to take photos as part of my job, but, if anything, capturing the earth from above as well as the other balloons flying alongside us enhanced the experience.
I saw buildings that I drive by daily on my work commute. I saw people in their yards below snapping photos and waved at them (some waved back.)
At one point, we almost skimmed the surface of a small body of water, and despite being unable to swim, I wasn't scared. Instead, I was in awe at how in control of the vessel my pilot was. Occasional tugs of a rope and ignition of the burner steered the balloon in the direction he wanted.
As the balloon descended and the flight came to an end, Harwell reminded me to brace for impact as the landing could be rough.
I used to live riddled in fear of the unknown, and, for the most part, I thought I had progressed past that type of thinking.
When push came to shove, though, fear reared its ugly head and almost kept me from accepting the adventure of a lifetime. I'm proud to say that in this battle against my fear, I won.