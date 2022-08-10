"America's educator" detailed his outside-the-box teaching techniques Wednesday in Longview drawing alternating periods of laughter and silence from the crowd gathered inside the Infinity Event Center.
The Longview Chamber of Commerce hosted its State of Education luncheon featuring Ron Clark of the Ron Clark Academy, a highly acclaimed nonprofit middle school in Atlanta. Clark was also the inspiration for the 2006 television film, "The Ron Clark Story," starring Matthew Perry, based Clark's life.
Throughout his speech, Clark recounted fond memories and anecdotes from time teaching in New York City and North Carolina and what the experiences taught him. He shared his insight with various educators, leaders and residents at the event as he hopped on and off stage and approached tables to ask attendees questions.
Longview Chamber board member Mark Robinson introduced Clark as "America's educator" and briefly ran through the awards he has won throughout his career. A video shown before Clark spoke highlighted some of the exercises he employs at the academy to foster relationships between educators and students.
One exercise he said involves spreading out pictures of the academy's students on the floor and giving educators five red dots. Clark tells teachers to place the dots on the photos of the five students with whom they had most closely bonded. The exercise is repeated with five yellow dots with instructions for the teachers to place them on photos of students with whom they had a somewhat decent bond. Following the exercise, Clark and the teachers review the photos and identify the students that had no dots at all on their photo . The activity's purpose, he said, is to identify marginalized students who weren't receiving enough attention and to whom educators should try to connect.
He also talked about different ways he tries to get students excited about coming to school. He said the techniques include having the first day for eighth graders start at midnight and "kidnapping" students to take them on a trip to a camp then having the students who were part of the kidnapping wear red onesie pajamas on their first day back to school.
In an effort to imbue students with practical skills they can take into their adult lives, Clark has professionals from various fields come to the academy to teach students about specific tasks — from a used-car dealer teaching students about how to get the best price on a vehicle, to a physical education teacher showing how to change a tire .
"So when we bring in the local community and they go through each lesson, it teaches something about life that you wouldn't know otherwise," Clark said.
Clark said he has identified four personality types that include people who are self-driven to accomplish goals for the team to the other end of the spectrum with someone who is "along for the ride."
He said in order to have a team of effective staff requires an environment in which good work is encouraged .
"You have people in your business who would do so much more and such a better job and really kill it if they felt protected, highlighted, validated, like they've got autonomy. Because when you have that is when a special energy happens," Clark said.