GILMER — Some unwanted guests in Gilmer could soon meet a grim demise if they don't heed the city's warning shots.
"We’re trying to mitigate the presence of 500 plus buzzards in the city," City Manager Greg Hutson said about hundreds of vultures that migrate every fall to several dead trees in the 700 block of North Wood Street.
Though buzzards and vultures are placed in two separate scientific classifications — meaning they're not the same bird — the terms often are used interchangeably in common use, and what the birds are called even differ depending on the continent.
Whatever they're called in Gilmer, after several of the birds caused property damage recently, wildlife personnel fired off multiple pyrotechnics in the vultures' direction this week to goad them away — but they keep returning.
"This is the first week of harassment efforts but the birds are responding well to the application of pyrotechnics," said Adam Henry, wildlife damage management biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Texas Wildlife Services division.
"Each evening has seen less birds than the previous day and less pyrotechnics needing to be used. This is not a new roosting area, as these birds have been in these same areas for several years. The only new issue is the destruction of property (i.e., car wiper blades and roof shingles)," Henry said.
City staff are learning how to use those fireworks, too, Hutson said, but other measures including firearms are possible.
"It doesn’t mean that, pardon the pun, we’ll pull the trigger, until we’ve exhausted all of the other measures," he said.
An employee at a nearby fast food restaurant told Hutson that the vultures have come to the area around September and stayed until January for several years.
While the city has had complaints about them, Hutson said, property damage has been reported until this year, when vultures picked off the rubber around the sunroof and wiper blades of a man's vehicle.
The city called for help from wildlife personnel, who brought the pyrotechnics show to Buckeye Country this week. The first fiery round of volleys chased them away for a few hours, but they returned by morning's light.
"That was not unexpected. As a matter of fact, the parks and wildlife personnel told us they would probably be back in the morning, which they were," Hutson said.
The idea is to harass them to move somewhere else, he said, but vultures sometimes go from one roost to another roost, and there isn't one quick fix.
"Even when they’re circling around, you still want to be firing into them to get them to leave, to harass them to where they won’t want to come back," Hutson said.
Two Gilmer police officers, two firefighters and two public works employees were trained by Henry on Tuesday on using pyrotechnics to harass the vultures, and the city will continue using the technique for "as long as we need to," Hutson said.
"If it gets to where they’re not moving, the next step is to get with property owners to get them to work with us to cut down the dead trees to at least not have a location being a roosting place for them," he said.
Henry said the city needs to keep at it.
"The pyrotechnics are one part of the plan. The removal of the roosting trees is also part of the plan," he said. "The city should be obtaining their own pyrotechnics so they can continue to harass the birds on an as-needed basis in the future."
Hutson also has applied to for a federal permit that would allow the city to shoot the vultures.
Because both black vultures and turkey vultures are federally protected migratory birds, a federal permit is necessary to legally take them, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
"When (vultures) get into property damage, they’re a little more understanding," Hutson said of federal regulators.
However, a permit is not necessary to harass or otherwise disperse or discourage vultures from using areas where they might be a potential threat to livestock.
"These wintertime roosts of Black and Turkey vultures are a common thing and occur throughout Northeast Texas each winter," Henry said. "Most often these roosts take place on property that is abandoned or not being used. Large dead trees should be removed to limit roosting habitat. Roof spikes or anti-perch devices can be affixed to rooftops to discourage roosting and loafing on roofs."
If a permit is approved, the city of Gilmer could consider shooting at a few vultures — still with the overall goal of shooing them away.
"The overall strategy is we don't want them being comfortable here," Hutson said. "Go somewhere else."