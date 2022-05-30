Rangar Gage’s pre-kindergarten teacher at New Diana ISD says the boy is fearless, a quality that will serve him well ahead of a scheduled heart surgery next month that will be the third of his young life.
The district has rallied around Ragnar with faculty, staff and students recently coming together to throw a parade to show support for him and his parents as they face another surgery and hospital stay.
Ragnar, who turned 5 this past week, was born with congenital heart defects — or CHD. The conditions, which can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works, were spotted during a prenatal checkup, according to his mother Rebecca Gage.
"It was pretty scary. You hope for a healthy baby, and you get the surprise," Gage said. "At that time, we were just at the OB-GYN, so we just knew there was a problem with his heart."
Gage and her husband, Joshua, went to a hospital in Shreveport to have Ragnar’s little heart examined. Then, they went to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where a plan was made: Ragnar would have three open-heart surgeries.
The surgeries have names — the Norwood, the Glenn and the Fontan — and are done at different times in a child’s life, according to KidsHealth.org.
After being born two weeks early after he developed a heart block, his teacher Ginger Pope said Ragnar's first surgery came when he was just 3 days old. He underwent his second surgery at 4 ½ months. Doctors released Ragnar to go home — for the first time — six months after he was born.
His next surgery is scheduled for June 28.
“It’s extremely difficult. It just sticks with you forever,” Joshua Gage said.
Rebecca Gage said that though Ragnar has gone through surgery before, he doesn't remember it because he was so young.
"It's really hard to watch him try to process and face something new even though he's done it before. … It’s scary for the little guy." she said.
On Thursday, pre-K aide Tyree Earl and Pope pulled Ragnar through the halls of New Diana ISD’s Robert F. Hunt Elementary School as other students lined the hallways during a “Rooting for Ragnar” parade.
Ragnar was all smiles as many students held signs reading, “Go Ragnar,” and gave him high-fives as he rolled through.
Joshua Ragner said he is astonished and astounded at the way the district has supported the family.
"I feel like we've been very blessed to have him at New Diana ISD, and they have done a lot to make us feel good about him going to school," Rebecca Gage said. "They're such a sweet, sweet group."
Pope said other students were chanting, “Go, Ragnar. Go,” so loud that it drowned out the music playing on the school’s loud speaker.
"He's Mr. Personality," Pope said of Ragnar. "All the kids adore him. The school adores him. If we had a Mr. Robert F Hunt Elementary, that'd be him."
The Fontan surgery on June 28 is designed to help Ragnar have more energy and better oxygen levels, and it should be the last of his open-heart surgeries.
Pope started a GoFundMe to help with costs related to Ragnar’s hospitalization during the surgery. On Friday, the effort had raised $440 of its $4,000 goal. “Rooting for Ragnar” shirts are also available for purchase.
"Ragnar has stolen the hearts of students and staff at Robert F. Hunt Elementary this year," Robert F. Hunt principal Ashley Zucosky said. "You can't help but smile when you talk to Ragnar. He spreads joy wherever he goes."