“History repeats itself because nobody was listening the first time,” Larry Courington said Tuesday while speaking 80 years to the day after more than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Courington, of the Gregg County Historical Museum, recalled the fateful day the Japanese attacked the United States and thrust the nation into World War II while speaking to members of the Rotary Club of Longview at Pinecrest Country Club.
Courington began by showing Rotarians a Longview Daily News edition from Dec, 7, 1941.
In the paper, an article was published about Navy Secretary Frank Knox’s annual report before the bombing.
“The American people may feel fully confident in their Navy,” Courington read.
On that morning in 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched an attack on the United States naval station at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans, civilians and sailors, were killed and more than 1,100 were injured.
He said the Longview paper ran in the morning and would not have immediately had the news that Sunday morning of the bombing. An extra afternoon edition was printed that day with information about the attack, Courington said. The headline indicated that one battleship was set on fire and 350 people were killed.
“They didn’t have much news there,” he said before he flipped the paper over to show an ad for dresses and nightgowns. “I think most of the ladies were more interested in the, you know, advertisements in the back.”
At the time, the United States was considered neutral in World War II. The attacks led President Franklin D, Roosevelt to declare war on Japan the next day. Roosevelt famously referred to the attacks as "a date which will live in infamy” in his speech to Congress.
Courington said the Japanese aircraft carriers and submarines began cruising toward Pearl Harbor at the end of November.
“The United States thought that they were pretty sure something was going to happen, but it was going to be more westardly and they were going to be safe at Pearl Harbor,” Courington said, later adding that it was thought the Japanese would attack the Philippines first.
Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, the Japanese hit the USS Arizona to begin their attack. When it was hit, the magazine exploded. There were more than 1,000 people on board. The USS Oklahoma was hit with torpedoes and capsized with more than 400 people on board.
There were two waves of attacks that morning. Four U.S. battleships sank while others were damaged along with cruisers, destroyers and other ships. Aircraft losses were significant, Courington said.
“They couldn’t believe it happened,” he said of people receiving news of the bombing. “They’d just gone through the (Great) Depression. That’s what always comes back to me when I look at it all.”
Courington also spoke about German prisoners of war held in the Longview area during the war.