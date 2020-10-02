From staff reports
A Longview service club whose members are the driving force behind the city’s annual PRCA rodeo have launched a different kind of rodeo this year to help the community.
State Rep. Jay Dean and other members of the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club on Thursday announced the club’s Food Drive Rodeo to collect food and other items to be distributed in the community by four nonprofit organizations.
Speaking in front of the Longview Public Library, Dean said the items collected would be go to Newgate Mission, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Longview Community Ministries and the Longview Dream Center.
Dean was joined by District Clerk Trey Hattaway, Longview City Councilman Steve Pirtle, Community Services Director Laura Hill, City Manager Keith Bonds and police Chief Mike Bishop.
The club puts on an annual rodeo in April at the Longview Rodeo Arena to raise funds for local charities. The club’s planned 30th rodeo was moved to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then the rescheduled date was canceled as the pandemic continued.
Without the rodeo as a fundraising engine to give back to the community, club officials determined a food drive could help fill the void.
“I think we all know during these last four to five months all the various stories we’ve heard about shortages of food in our community and communities all over the country,” Dean said. “So, this is our opportunity to step forward and try to help people and bring these various types of supplies … This is a drive for our community.”
Dean said there are various ways for community members to get involved.
He said companies and organizations can become collection points from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30, they can organize their own drives with employees and/or customers; or groups can bring collected items to the rodeo arena or Ag Pavilion at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center on Oct. 30 or 31. Times for collection at the arena will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 31.
Hill said the Longview Public Library will begin taking items today.
To sign up as a collection point, contact event chair Tyler Rainer at tyler.rainer@edwardjones.com or at (903) 736-0982. To find a list of collection points as they are determined, check longviewgreggtonrotary.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/greggtonrotaryclub .
Items needed include food, along with items like shampoo, toilet paper, diapers and cleaning supplies.
“We would greatly appreciate the community’s help,” Dean said. “This is helping some of our neighbors, friends, even family members that have a great need today with this pandemic.”