Longview’s three Rotary clubs on Friday will present an exhibit in the city about the global organization’s continued mission to eradicate polio.
The event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Longview Public Library will feature an iron lung brought by the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club. Iron lungs are mostly obsolete respirators that were used to treat polio that enclose most of a person’s body.
At the event, members of Longview-Greggton, the Rotary Club of Longview and the Midtown Rotary Club will discuss the organization’s model for immunization that has been replicated by other global organizations and its progress toward polio eradication.
The event is in conjunction with World Polio Day on Friday.