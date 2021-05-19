The Rotary Club of Longview this year broke with its tradition of naming a Citizen of the Year from the community. Instead, on Tuesday it named five recipients of the award all for their roles in bringing the COVID-19 vaccine hub to Longview and helping it run.
In a ceremony at Pinecrest County Club in Longview, the club named State Rep. Jay Dean, President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System Todd Hancock, Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt its Citizens of the Year.
In January, the state named Gregg County a hub for the vaccine that was set up at the Longview Fairgrounds. Since then, the city has been involved with administering nearly 63,000 vaccines against COVID-19.
”One person didn’t make all this happen,” Stoudt said. “Together, we are so strong. As a community, we can achieve any endeavor.”
Club President Griff Hubbard said the nominations are closed and voted on “behind closed doors.”
”It seems like it was yesterday that we announced the first Covid cases, and we all know it wasn’t yesterday,” Stoudt said. “It was a long, long journey and we’re finally seeing the end of the tunnel.”
Stoudt was among a group of officials who went to Austin to advocate for Longview to become a hub. He said Steelman was his “clean-up batter” to get it approved.
Like any true East Texan, Stoudt said Steelman told them, “Give us the dang football and let us run with it.”
Steelman said he doesn’t think he said “dang,” but “they needed some shock factor.”
Steelman and his department have been through a lot in the pandemic, from a shortage of protective equipment, to testing issues to now administering the vaccine every weekend at the clinic.
He said it has all been worthwhile to get to where the county is now.
”To have that elderly couple to come sit down at a table where I’m giving shots on every Saturday or Sunday and have them say, ‘Finally, we can see our grandkids for the first time in over a year. Finally, we can leave our house.’ That’s enough for me,” Steelman said.
Dean said part of his pride is in how well the elected officials worked together to make the vaccine clinic happen, which he said is not done enough in Washington — or even Austin.
”It is very important that we come together as elected officials to make sure good things happen for our community,” he said.
Mack said he was humbled to receive the honor and that it belongs to the city employees and others who helped make the clinic happen and who administered the shots. He said they never complained.
”Really, I only had two things to do,” Mack said. “I just said yes and go. That’s pretty much it. It was brought to us. Does the city want to participate in the vaccine hub for the citizens of Longview? Yes. And then I said go.”
When Hancock spoke to those gathered, he said it was wonderful to see faces instead of masks.
”It really began about a year ago. When COVID-19 came to our community, we didn’t know what we know today, but what we did know was this: that this was going to be a worldwide crisis and health care would be tested in ways that you couldn’t imagine,” he said. “Health care would become the point of the sphere. But it wouldn’t just be health care. It would test all of our resolve. It would test our resources. It would test our will. So, we were very involved from day one.”
Though the hospital was not sure exactly what would be needed, Hancock said after his first meeting with officials, he knew it would be provided.
“They were wonderful,” he said. “There wasn’t a time where we heard, ‘We can’t do that’ or ‘No.’ It was, ‘What can we do? What can we bring to the table to solve this problem in our local community?’”