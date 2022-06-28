Longview World of Wonders and the Rotary Club of Longview officially unveiled an exhibit Tuesday that will remain as a permanent fixture of the museum for years to come.
Work on the railcar exhibit took place last year when a flatcar donated by the Texas State Railroad Authority was installed in the museum.
Current club President Jon Cromer said the project was the brainchild of former President Griff Hubbard.
Each year, the club takes on a project either on the local or international level. During Hubbard's year as president, from 2020 to 2021, he "began to realize it had been a long time since the Rotary Club of Longview had done a local project that we could touch and see and feel."
Hubbard, a retired career rail man, spent decades watching over Longview’s Amtrak service. With the support of the club, he spearheaded a dream that the children’s discovery center first approached him about a little more than three years ago. That’s when a former executive director of LongviewWOW talked to him about getting the railroad’s support to install a viewing window at the back of the building, so that children could watch the trains go by on the tracks behind LongviewWOW on East Tyler Street.
That plan ultimately turned out to be financially and structurally unfeasible, Hubbard said, because the glass needed to ensure the building’s structural integrity and children’s safety would be too expensive.
“Now, what you have above the flatcar is a big, large, widescreen television with a sensor cued into the Union Pacific railroad crossing on Fredonia. ... Anytime a train passes, that TV will come to life and children will be able to watch that train go by in real time," Hubbard previously said.
Rhonda Bullard, president of the LongviewWOW Board said that since its inception, the museum has wanted to incorporate rail education.
"We wanted children to understand the role rail had in ... the industry and the development of the city of Longview, so it just seemed fitting that we have something that represented the railroad in here ..." Bullard said. "The biggest thing we want to do is to teach children rail safety."
Cromer said the club wanted to make a contribution to the museum that was lasting and sustaining for children. He said the project cost about $30,000 and was funded by the club, Hubbard's family foundation, Rotary International and some individual contributions.
At the unveiling, club member Mary Greenwaldt and Hubbard were honored with plaques alongside one recognizing the club. According to Cromer, Greenwaldt was "instrumental" in founding the Longview World of Wonders museum.