White Oak High School students, alumni, staff members and others packed into the football stadium Friday afternoon for a pep rally to kick off the triennial Roughneck Days homecoming weekend.
Students filed in, proudly wearing burgundy and while mums. Football players, volleyball players, cheerleaders, twirlers and others took the field while the band played the school's fight song.
White Oak Ex-Students Association President Kristin Koonce said she gets emotional when she thinks of all the former students who return to White Oak every three years and take time out of their schedules to celebrate.
“It’s a very sweet gift to call White Oak home, and to have the opportunity to come back home and be with people who value White Oak and the traditions that come with being a Roughneck,” Koonce said. “If you really sit back and think about it, people make time to come back home to White Oak.”
And not only former students return but teachers, administrators and coaches, as well. Koonce, who graduated in 2011, said Roughneck Days is more than just a football game or a class reunion. It’s a community celebration.
The once-every-three-years homecoming dates back to the end of World War II.
White Oak ISD Assistant Superintendent Mitzi Neely said having the homecoming event once every three years makes it special.
Most students will only experience it once in high school or twice — freshman and senior years — if they are lucky, Koonce said.
“Everything about this is huge,” Neeley said. “We have lots going on.”
She said homecoming, while important for current students as well, focuses on the alumni or ex-students.
Volleyball player and senior Brazie Croft said the event is even more special because it’s not every year.
“It’s really cool to see,” she said.
The ex-students, or exes, honor a group during each homecoming celebration. This year, the association honored cheerleaders.
“Honestly, we chose the cheerleaders because it’s been a hard few years for everybody,” Koonce said. “We thought, 'What a great time to really bring some encouragement and to just add a little bit of lightheartedness and spirit.' This has been a challenging time for everybody.”
Grand Marshal Pam Raborn Cranford of the Class of 1972 was announced along with team seniors from that year's football team as the honorary coin flip team for Friday night's homecoming game against New Diana.
As a special honor, White Oak’s first homecoming queen, Nona Roark Stansell of the class of 1957, was introduced to the crowd and was set to crown this year's queen at Friday's game.
“This is pretty exciting. All of this was kind of new for me,” Roark Stansell, who lives in Colorado, said after the rally. She said she tries to make it back every three years for Roughneck Days.
“I’ve traveled all over the world, so it was kind of hard to get back, but I managed to try to get back every three years,” she said.
She believes she only missed the last homecoming three years ago when her husband passed away.
“It’s so nice to come back and see all the people and see that so many kids are in school now,” Roark Stansell said.
Roughneck Days celebrations will continue Saturday with a parade, food trucks, arts and crafts festival, 5K race, live entertainment and more.