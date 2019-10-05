From staff reports
Clothing, furniture, appliances, electronics, toys, linens and lots more are available at the 10th annual Mobberly Baptist Church rummage sale, which continues today.
The Rummage Sale over the past nine years has raised almost $170,000 to help needy Gregg County residents, according to the church. Proceeds go to the Family Services Benevolence Fund, which helps to pay for clothing, food, rent and utilities.
The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Longview Exhibit Building at the Gregg County Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Admission today is free.
For information, go to mobberly.org/sale .