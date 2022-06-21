Whitney Schubarth of Longview took hold of an American flag Tuesday morning as she and another runner moved west along Marshall Avenue.
The pair began the first leg of a 73-mile trek for the day as the flag was carried to Bossier City on its way to Birmingham, Alabama, as part of the Old Glory Relay, a movement showcasing the strength, grit and commitment of American veterans, according to organizing nonprofit Team Red, White and Blue. The 3-foot by 5-foot flag, which flew over the U.S. Capitol, has been held by runners, walkers and bicyclers from Washington D.C. and will travel about 3,100 miles in all through 15 states before it reaches the World Games.
The website for the Old Glory Relay says the event is "rooted in an epic display of patriotism."
On Tuesday, the flag began in Longview at the East Texas Veterans Resource Center as Schubarth and Trey Thames of Shreveport carried it south toward Marshall Avenue and headed east toward the rising sun.
An opening ceremony preceded its journey for the day as Cindy Moore and Jessica Reid of Team Red, White and Blue — or Team RWB — spoke to a small group gathered in the parking lot of Community Connections. Reid and Josh Knight of Shreveport then carefully unrolled the flag.
Moore said Team RWB is a national veterans’ service organization that enriches veterans’ lives through health and wellness.
“Events like this get people really excited like something larger than themselves to participate in,” Reid said. “It also brings a lot of community awareness.”
Thames said he has been involved with Team RWB for a while participating in monthly 2.2-mile flag walks to raise awareness about veteran suicide. He called himself a civilian supporter.
“I know lots of veterans,” Thames said. “I know a lot of the trauma that veterans have witnessed that we can’t even begin to fathom. So, I just try to raise awareness for that cause.”
Schubarth said she runs “for my fellow stroller warriors — moms and dads leading their families by example of health, adventure and education.
“I run for the kiddos who look up to those warriors,” she said. “I run for community, mental strength and because I am able.”
The flag’s next segment is from Bossier City to Monroe, Louisiana. The World Games begin July 7.