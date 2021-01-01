A Longview bike shop started 2021 hosting its annual Resolution Run and Ride Friday morning.
“It’s a good way to start off the year,” Co-Owner of Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness Gary Ford said. “People like to make New Year’s resolutions and those kinds of things, so we coined it the Resolution Run.”
Ford, 41, said about 30 runners woke up early to start their year.
“It was a little less than years past,” Ford said. “We’ve had upwards of 50 or 60 runners in years past, so I’m not sure if the cold scared people away or socially distancing.”
The run started at 7:30 a.m. and could last as long as runners wanted from the shop at 4410 U.S. 259 in Longview and down George Richey Road's bike/running lane.
“As runners are an eclectic group, we find any reason to run,” Ford said, laughing. “It’s just a good way to hold us accountable for maybe making some poor decisions on New Year’s Eve.”
The event has been held for the past three years. The shop partners with the running club to engage with Longview’s running community, Ford said.
The bike ride started at about 10 a.m.with roughly a half dozen cyclists heading out, followed by food, drinks and social time.
Ford’s 11-year-old daughter participated in the run for the first time.
“She was trying out her new running shoes she got for Christmas,” Ford said.
There were not many there who were new to running, but it was mostly experienced runners setting and kicking off goals for how many miles they want to run this year, Ford said.
“1,000 miles is always kind of the big goal for most people,” Ford said. “I fell short this past year, a little bit, but that would be a good goal to have.”
This is the first of many events Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness will host this year, he said.
“One of our main goals is to be engaged with the running and cycling community,” Ford said. “COVID kind of put a damper on a lot of our public events this past year but we’re looking to do events more often and increase some exposure to folks who may not be connected with other runners.”