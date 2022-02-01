A Rusk County man has been arrested on several charges related to the theft of nearly 200 cattle in East Texas.
Charles Allen Robinson Jr., 41, was booked Thursday into Rusk County Jail on charges of theft of livestock out of Shelby and Upshur counties along with various other charges, including writing a bad check, evading and resisting arrest, insurance fraud and bond forfeiture on a harassment charge, according to information released by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Bond on six of Robinson’s charges totaled $277,000, according to Rusk County Jail online records. Bond on three charges out of Shelby County had not yet been set on Tuesday morning.
According to the statement by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the suspected crimes took place in September and October, and the arrest came after a “lengthy investigation” by special ranger Larry Hand.
Hand and agent Bo Fox served a warrant Thursday at Robinson’s home near Kilgore, according to the statement. The two agents had assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies to get Robinson into custody.
More charges are possible in the case, according to the statement.
In Texas, theft of livestock carries a penalty of two to 10 years in prison, according to TSCRA.
“Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment,” according to the statement.