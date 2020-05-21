The Rusk County Commissioners Court appointed a new assessor/collector Wednesday and voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 225 acres outside Loop 571 and FM 323 by the Henderson Economic Development Corp.
“HEDCO is trying to expand and make preparations for the future,” Rusk County Judge Joel Hale said after the meeting, which was conducted virtually because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “They are out of land in their little industrial park in Henderson.”
HEDCO Executive Director John Clary was out of the office Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
The commissioners also voted to accept the resignation of Tax Assessor/Collector Lanita Whitehead and appointed Nesha Partin to replace her.
Whitehead’s second four-year term expires at the end of the year. She has worked in the tax assessor/collector’s office for 27 years.
Partin ran unopposed in the March 3 Republican primary and will be sworn in June 1 to finish Whitehead’s term, Hale said. She has worked in the office for 10 years.
And unless she faces a write-in challenger during the Nov. 3 general election, Partin will be sworn into a full term in January, Hale said.
He said the tax assessor/collector job pays $64,048 a year, and the office holder oversees a department with a $1.6 million annual budget and a staff of three chief deputies, eight regular deputies and an office manager.