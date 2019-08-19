Members of the Rusk County School Board will meet again this week to discuss allocating almost $1 million to local school districts collected from a sometimes contentious tax born here and levied sparingly across the state.
Rusk County’s School Equalization Tax collects a bit more than 2 cents per $100 valuation of residents’ property. Those monies are then distributed between the 13 school districts that operate in Rusk County, including Kilgore ISD, which straddles a shared boundary with Gregg County.
For Kilgore ISD residents whose homes are in Rusk County, it ultimately means they’re contributing more to the district than their neighbors across the county line — a tax debate state lawmakers haven’t quite gotten around to discussing.
As Rusk County judge, Joel Hale guides the volunteer school board through an annual series of tasks: acknowledging how much money is raised by the current tax rate, accepting it, allocating it according to an established formula and adopting the next year’s rate.
The process is already underway as fiscal year 2018-19 closes and the new fiscal year approaches. Board members will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rusk County Courthouse. The panel is, effectively, an appointed body — posts are rarely, if ever, contested as the sitting judge puts an effort into finding willing participants.
Hale accepts the tax question isn’t entirely settled, but he’s primarily focused on keeping the system operating — until, and if, that changes.
Right now, “We’re not looking at anything new,” he said Friday. “The school board as far as I know has never gone over the effective rate, which is about 2.6 cents.”
Come Wednesday, “We’ll try to make a decision to approve to get the money to the schools that we’ve already collected then propose a rate of about 2.6 (cents per $100 valuation). We’ll probably have to come back on Sept. 6 and approve that.”
Monies collected by the equalization tax are distributed among Rusk County school districts according to the average daily attendance of students served by the schools.
“We take the ADA for every student,” Hale noted, regardless of which school district they attend in Rusk County, which includes the southern portion of Kilgore ISD. “You take the ADA, you take the money you’ve collected, and you divide it like that.
“Kilgore, over the last 10 years, has gotten about $1 million from that.”
Dale Hedrick, a Kilgore resident who lives in the Rusk County portion of the city and Kilgore ISD, maintains the equalization tax is unfair. A Kilgore ISD resident who lives in Gregg County pays one school tax to the district, he says, while one who lives in Rusk County pays twice, to KISD and to the county school tax, which bolsters the local ISD’s coffers even more.
Hedrick pursued the debate as far as the Texas Commission on Public Finance in 2018, and he continues to crusade against the decades-old rule, crafted here and adopted by Rusk County voters in 1940.
“I agree, it’s not exactly fair,” Hale said, but it is the current system in place. “There’s some consternation, understandably so, that we still have that tax in effect. It dates back a long way. It’s probably served its purpose.
“We tried to get the Legislature through (Rep. Travis) Clardy’s office to get it where we could vote on that (statewide). I feel like that’ll happen one of these days.”
For now, the debate continues, as does the board’s standard operating procedure.
This week, according to Hale, “We’re going to give people a chance to speak,” though no public hearing is required, he said, unless the board exceeds the effective tax rate. “We’re not going to go over the effective rate in the county and the countywide school district.
Residents are welcome to attend, either way: “It’s an open meeting.”