The 17th annual Rusk County National Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Rusk County Courthouse in Henderson.
Speakers include District Attorney Micheal Jimerson, Henderson Police Department Chaplain Stacy Horne, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale and Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
Full Armor Christian Academy will perform the national anthem, while Paul Watson will perform “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
Deena Brightwell with Rusk County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol will present the riderless horse, and Henderson police Detective Ben Bynum will play taps.
A fish fry will follow the ceremony at the Rusk County Expo Center.