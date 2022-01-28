The remains of a woman missing more than three years have been found in Rusk County, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
Valdez said in a Facebook post that tests confirmed the remains were those of Kim Flint.
Flint's crashed car was discovered in September 2018, but she was not inside the vehicle.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Rangers and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas responded Jan. 20 to a wooded area on property near Richey Lane in the Reklaw Community, according to the Facebook post. Investigators obtained a search warrant after confirming information that human remains had possibly been discovered in that area.
The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition.