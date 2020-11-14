Free COVID-19 testing is coming to Rusk County this week.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, will offer the free testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 24 as well as from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Testing will be at the Rusk County Youth Exhibition Center in the Tommy McDaniel building, located at 3303 FM 13 in Henderson.
The free oral testing has no pre-requirements. Those wishing to be tested should not eat or drink for at least 15 minutes prior to being tested. Results will be available 48 to 96 hours after testing, according to the county.
To pre-register for the testing, sign up at www.gogettested.com.