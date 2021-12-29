A field full of Republicans will greet voters in Rusk and Upshur counties as they reach the ballot box for the March primaries.
As the window to file closed Dec. 13, no Democrats had filed in either of the counties for seats open in this round of elections.
In Upshur County, only two races will be contested for the Republican primary on March 1.
Incumbent Karen Bunn will face Nicole Hernandez of Gilmer for district clerk. Hernandez is a paralegal/office manager, according to Texas Secretary of State filing information.
Ashleigh Duncan of Gilmer will face incumbent Rhonda Welch of Gilmer in the Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 race. Duncan is listed as a service advisor in filing records.
Incumbents Upshur County Judge Todd Teftteller, District Attorney Billy Byrd, County Clerk Terri Ross and Treasurer Brandy Vick will each run unopposed in the Republican primary.
Commissioners Dustin Nicholson for Precinct 2 and Jay Miller for Precinct 4 will run unopposed to keep their seats.
Justice of the Peace candidates in Upshur County, Wyone Manes of Diana for Pct. 1, Lyle Potter Jr. of Ore City for Pct. 2 and Anthony Betterton for Pct. 4 will run unopposed in the primary.
In Rusk County, there is just one contested race, that of Justice of the Peace Pct. 5.
Incumbent Jana Enloe, M. Rand Cates and Jeffery Lynn Frey will face off against one other in the primary. Cates is listed as a business man in filing records. Frey is a caretaker.
Shannon Burkley is running for Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 unopposed and is not the incumbent. Burkley is a court administrator.
County Judge Joel Hale, County Court at Law’s Chad Wes Dean, District Clerk Terri Pirtle Willard, County Clerk Trudy McGill, County Treasurer Andy Vinson and County Surveyor D. Dwayne Miley are all running unopposed in the primary to retain their seats.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall and Pct. 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth are running unopposed as incumbents.
Also running unopposed as incumbents for the primary are Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Cindy Redmon, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Darlene Childress and Pct. 4 Constable David Guy.