Jana Russell will become the new executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corp., its board of directors has announced.
Russell, who has been assistant director and marketing manager of the corporation, will replace Amanda Nobles, who retires Friday.
“We are confident in Jana’s experience and her abilities to lead our organization, and we are excited about the future,” board President Bob Davis said.
Russell joined the organization in 2009 after working 17 years with Southwestern Electric Power Co. She holds a bachelor of fine arts in journalism from Southern Methodist University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma and the Basic Economic Development Course at Texas A&M University.