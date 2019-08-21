Sabine fire chief: Sales tax would ease burden on ESD 2 property owners

If voters in Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 allow sales tax collection, it will ease tax burdens on property owners and help local firefighters reach their goal of 24-hour staffing, Sabine Volunteer Fire Chief Richard Sisk said.
ESD 2 directors are asking voters to approve a 1.5% sales tax, which would bring the total sales tax to 8.25% — the rate paid in most surrounding cities, including Kilgore and Longview, he said.
"The sales tax initiative on the ballot could bring another 1.5 cents on every $1 spent in the community, and that money would come from people shopping in our local stores," Sisk said.
ESD 2 covers unincorporated portions of southwestern Gregg County, including Liberty City.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Monday that joins the ESD 2 sales tax referendum with the Nov. 5 election on state constitutional amendments.
All early voting will take place at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview and is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28-29 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
A 1.5% sales tax on goods sold in the ESD 2 jurisdiction is estimated to bring in about $300,000 to $400,000 in annual revenue, though exact totals haven't been projected, Sisk said.
For someone spending $100, it would add $1.50 to their total.
"Most people don’t even know that we don’t pay 8.25%," he said.
Sabine Volunteer Fire Department is funded by donations and the emergency services district. Because of limited funding, Sisk said, the department has paid staff weekdays 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. when it has the least amount of available volunteers. On nights and weekends, it depends exclusively on volunteers.
"Our goal is to go to 24-hour staffing so we can be en route to your incident within two minutes," he said. "When that 911 call comes in, we want to respond to that emergency as fast as possible."
The funding also would allow the department to provide better service while not depending so heavily on property taxes.
"We spend a lot of resources and revenue providing services on Interstate 20, Highway 31, motor vehicle accidents, extrication calls and EMS calls," Sisk said. "It would be nice to get that 1.5 cents from people commuting through our district ... to help take the burden off the property owners.
"Our residents deserve the exact same level of care as the residents in Kilgore or Longview," he said. "It shouldn’t matter that we’re in an unincorporated part of the community. We can have that same level of service."