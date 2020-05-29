Valedictorian Halyn McKenzie
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Maryanne McKenzie, Samuel Glenn McKenzie
What organizations are you involved in? National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club Vice President, Cardinal Mentoring Program, Varsity Basketball starting forward for two years, Varsity Golf, UIL Science Team, and the UIL Ready Writing Team.
What are your plans after high school? I am going to attend Yale University, and I plan on majoring in Chemical Engineering.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Coach Barker because of his witty remarks, his simplified teaching method, and the effort he has put into my success.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory would be whenever we beat White Oak in basketball 53-46 on February 11, 2020 and broke their undefeated record.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school is when I learned how to fail and to fail with dignity and determination.
Salutatorian Bethany Baxter
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Christi Baxter, Andy Baxter
What organizations are you involved in? Member of National Honor Society all of High school, State Medalists junior year for UIL Calculators. Gold medalist in team at state, Strutter line for all 4 years of High school, Captain ( Senior year), Lieutenant (junior year), Was in band for 3 years
What are your plans after high school? Attend Dallas Baptist University to attain a Bachelor’s of Science for Mathematics in Secondary Education to later earn a Teacher Certification
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Coach Taylor because he has given me a lot of wise and goody advice that I can live by the rest of my life
What is your favorite high school memory? Right before the halftime show all the Strutter would get in a circle and we would do our chant and then pray.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? I have two: Medaling individually at state my junior year for Calculator and becoming Captain of the Drill Team my senior year because those are both things I’ve wanted to achieve.