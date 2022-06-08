For the second time in its history, Sabine High School has won the 3A UIL Academic State Championship.
UIL Coordinator Keith Taylor said the school won its first state academic title in 2018 and has finished in the top three the past six years. Sabine came in second this past year, he said.
Twenty-nine students and at least 12 teachers made the recent trip to Austin for the first in-person state UIL event in two years. According to Taylor, the state UIL meet was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and was held virtually this past year.
The most students the school had ever taken to the state contest was 13, so Taylor said he enjoyed that so many students were able to have the full Austin experience.
"When you take 29 people and a bunch of coaches and you see them all kind of pitch in and do their parts and the points pile up — it was close. We had two schools that were really close to us," Taylor said.
Sabine finished the meet with 131 points with second place Holliday High School four points behind. In total, students brought home five team medals and 11 individual medals from Austin.
According to Taylor, all of the state academic events are held on one day except five speaking events, which are scheduled weeks later. A team winner cannot be declared until final points from the speaking events are tallied and added to the previous points.
"So we had to wait about three weeks (to find out a winner)," Taylor said.
Superintendent Stacey Bryce texted Taylor after the final results came out asking if the school's win was official, he said.
"I sent a picture (to Bryce) of me holding the big trophy ... saying, 'If it's not, they're driving to Liberty City to get this thing,' " Taylor said.
Recent graduate Makinlee Hawkins, 18, secured Sabine's win for the school by getting eight points (overall fourth place) in persuasive speaking.
Hawkins had competed in UIL since third grade, but this was her first time competing in persuasive speaking, she said. For her event, students drew a preliminary topic and were given 30 minutes to research. Following that, each student had to present a seven-minute speech on the topic, and students who advanced from the preliminary round repeated the process for finals.
"It was a lot of pressure. I was very nervous because you know, of course like everyone combined, all of UIL, is what gave us the points — it wasn’t just me. I didn’t technically 'win” it. It could’ve been anyone, but I feel like if I wouldn’t have gotten those points, I would’ve been the reason we lost, so I was very excited," Hawkins said with a laugh. "A lot of pressure was relieved."
She is set to attend Texas A&M University in the fall and intends to use the skills she learned from persuasive speaking in becoming an attorney, she said.
Eliza Roper, 17, also has been involved in UIL since the third grade. She competed in the calculator and mathematics events and took first place with the calculator team, first place individual in calculator and second place individual in mathematics.
Roper had never been to Austin for the state contest and said she very excited.
Maddie Horton, 18, decided to join UIL in seventh grade with encouragement from her father. Her older brother also competed in academic UIL events, so she wanted to continue the family tradition.
Horton competed in the calculator and mathematics events and took first place with calculator team, third place individual in calculator and third place individual in mathematics. While the individual awards are nice, Horton said she appreciates her team win more.
"As a team, those mean so much more cause getting to go on stage together and like, share the success — that's a lot of bonding," Horton said. "So much has led up to that ... We've been working really hard, and so to have that together, that means a lot more, and so that's something I'll value throughout my life, not just high school."
Horton is set to attend Northwestern State University in the fall and study music education.
Rosa Gaona, 18, who also started competing in UIL in third grade, made her first trip to Austin for state. She competed in number sense, calculator and mathematics events and won second place with the number sense team, first place with the calculator team, second place individual in calculator and first place with the mathematics team.
Despite being nervous for the events, she said it felt "really good" to win, mostly because she's never gone to state before.
"We were all really nervous about it 'cause it’s like a whole different setting, and it just felt good to go home with a win 'cause we knew that we had all put in the work for it, and it felt good that it actually paid off," Gaona said.
She is set to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.
Hailey Aguilar, 17, has been in UIL since fifth grade, but it was also her first time at the state contest. Aguilar competed in the headline writing event as part of the journalism category. For the event, students are given six short news stories and 30 minutes to write a headline for each that fits into certain parameters, Aguilar said.
Unlike the other students, Aguilar didn't know Sabine had won the state championship and found out as she was interviewed. Taylor said most of the students found out about the championship through Facebook, which Aguilar doesn't have.
"Well, congrats guys," Aguilar said with a laugh. "I think that’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m glad to be able to share that victory with everybody."
Carter Boone, 18, transferred to Sabine his freshman year, which is when he also became involved with math UIL events.
Boone competed in the calculator and mathematics events and scored first place with the calculator team, fifth place individual in calculator and first place with the mathematics team.
Boone's goal since joining the mathematics team his freshman year was to win the state championship, he said.
"It feels pretty good, but seeing my team win the gold medal is what I really wanted to do more than any kind of individual award, so I was glad to see that accomplished," he said.