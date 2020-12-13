Sabine ISD school board President Tony Raymond says his appointment to represent Region 7 on the Texas Association of School Boards was unexpected, but he is eager to serve.
The position was made available after Longview ISD Trustee Ted Beard was tapped to lead the association as its president.
Raymond has served on the Sabine ISD school board for 16 years. He said he was nominated to fill the TASB position by other members of the Sabine ISD board in October. He and five other candidates were interviewed.
Superintendent Stacey Bryce said Raymond will bring a fresh perspective to the table.
“He will take a mid-size school perspective to the state,” he said. “Here at Sabine he’s done an outstanding job as a board member, and the bottom line is he has the outlook that the rest of our board members do, and it’s keeping what’s the best for the kids at heart. He does an outstanding job as board president, and he’s a strong asset for Sabine ISD.”
Raymond said he was in awe and in a bit of shock when he was chosen.
“I’ve been on school board since ’04 — I’m going on 16 years,” he said. “But like anybody else, I’m not the most knowledgeable, I’m not the most experienced, but I do have 250 hours of continuing education training, and I’ve been the delegate for the assembly probably a dozen times.”
While those things look good on paper, Raymond said he still had doubts.
“You have that in the back of your mind, ‘I’m little old Sabine, we only have about 150 kids.’ Even the people doing the interviews are coming from these great big schools,” he said. “I feel qualified and capable. It really was just this jaw drop just because I was really surprised. It was one of those ‘it sure is nice to be nominated’ things. I was very surprised, very excited.”
Raymond will serve on the Texas Association of School Boards budget and finance committee, and one of his passions in education is related to those matters.
The Sabine trustee wants to bring more awareness to the push to give tax dollars to private and charter schools.
“People are pushing for tax dollars to go to private schools — that conversation is happening,” he said. “As a public school, we have a different set of rules to go by. We have to educate everyone.”