A Sabine ISD employee no longer works for the district after he left a racist comment on a Facebook post about Black Lives Matter protests.
Billy Holcomb commented, "This is exactly why they get treated the way they do during encounters with authorities! No one to blame but themselves, sorry but true!" on a KETK post on a story about violence in Minneapolis after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody.
Screenshots of the comment circulated on social media, and the district responded. Superintendent Stacey Bryce said in a written statement he cannot discuss much about the issue because it pertains to personnel.
"The information that was posted on his personal Facebook page was not the view of the district nor condoned by the district," Bryce said. "That employee no longer works for Sabine ISD."