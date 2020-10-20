Sabine ISD is the latest area school district and the first in Gregg County to suspend remote learning.
Superintendent Stacey Bryce said in a statement that the board decided Monday to end virtual instruction starting Nov. 3.
"While our students on campus have been doing very well, our remote learners have not been successful," Bryce said in a letter to parents. "After gathering the data, it shows that the failure rate of the remote learners is extremely high, and far too many students are not progressing adequately."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools can offer remote learning to students who wish to stay home. The different models include synchronous, where student and teacher are engaged and the same time, and asynchronous, where students can complete work on their own schedule.
Sabine ISD is the first Gregg County district to completely eliminate remote learning, although Longview ISD earlier eliminated its asynchronous option for grades three through 12.
Hallsville, New Diana, Gilmer and Tyler ISDs all have ended remote learning. And also Monday, all Panola County school districts, which include Carthage, Beckville and Gary ISDs, terminated their virtual instruction programs.
Bryce said students need to return to campus by Nov. 3, and about 92% of students are on campuses with few COVID-19 cases.
The letter to parents provided options for families who still want to keep their children at home, including K-12 online, the Texas Virtual School Network and TTU K-12.
Truancy charges will be pursued for students who do not return to campus or choose another virtual option by Nov. 3, Bryce said.
"We look forward to a closer return to normalcy and want to reiterate that we strongly wish to have your student back in our classrooms," he said. "We feel this move will benefit all students to achieve their maximum potential."