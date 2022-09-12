Sabine ISD will have a second Gregg County officer stationed at its campuses as it joins a growing number of area school districts ramping up security.
Gregg County Commissioners on Monday approved an amendment to a contract, originally executed in 2007, that detailed an interlocal agreement between Sabine ISD, Gregg County and the sheriff's office for the Law Enforcement Liaison Officer Program.
The amendment increases the number of full-time officers at Sabine ISD from one to two. Information from the county states the district will be responsible for paying the county for the salary and benefits of the officers, listed at $116,402.16.
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said adding the position will cost about $60,000 and will come out of the district's general fund. The district will pay the position based on 177 days — the number of days the district’s students attend school. Per the original contract, the officer will be employed by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and will serve as part of the district's safety and security team, he said.
The new officer will be stationed at Sabine Elementary School, which is the only campus in the district located separately from the other two campuses, Bryce said. The amended contract marks the first time the elementary campus will have a permanent liaison officer, he added. An officer previously served the campus on an as-needed basis.
Bryce referenced the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this year as one of the reasons the district is "beefing up security" at its campuses.
"In light of the way things are going in society and in light of the Uvalde school shooting, we felt like we needed more security than we have," Bryce said. "Our main concern here is of course the safety of the kids and the staff, so we feel like having an officer out there would add to our security at school."
The Sabine ISD Board of Trustees was set to discuss the amendment at its Monday evening meeting. Bryce said the change did not require a vote.
"We (the district) set goals each year and that was one of our goals is to increase security at all campuses and that was just another thing we did," Bryce said. "That’s something that the school board certainly wanted to see also."
Bryce believes the additional security will help parents, students and staff members feel better about safety on the campus.
Earlier this year, White Oak ISD started the search for its first school resource officer and Superintendent Brian Gray also cited the mass shooting at Robb Elementary as a reason for doing so.
In August, Kilgore ISD trustees voted to implement the Texas School Guardian Program next year. The program gives districts discretion to authorize qualified and trained district employees to have concealed guns on campus.