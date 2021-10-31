The Sabine Regional Flood Planning Group has scheduled a public meeting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The meeting is designed to solicit public input regarding suggestions and recommendations as to issues, provisions, projects and strategies that should be considered during the flood planning cycle and/or input on the development of the regional flood plan, according to information from the city of Longview.
The planning group, which represents 21 counties along the Sabine Basin, is tasked with gathering data, identifying current and future flood risks, evaluating floodplain management practices; recommending strategies to reduce flood risks and developing a regional flood plan.
The meeting will be open house style where representatives will be on hand to discuss conditions in the Sabine Basin and receive input.
Surveys will be available at the meeting or at www.sabine-rfpg.org.