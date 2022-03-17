Deborah Anne Williams, 6, zoomed through the streets of Safety City Thursday with her Barbie, Blueberry, tucked safely in her front bicycle basket.
Deborah was dressed in a colorful tutu and pink helmet and came to the Safety City open house with her younger brother George Willis, 3, and parents Will and Lesley Anne Williams.
The Williams family live in Longview but had never before visited Longview’s Safety City.
Safety City, a miniature version of the city used to teach children safety tips they can use in real life, was covered in bikes and families Thursday during an open house Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said was the first time it was open to the public in more than two years.
"We've always looked at it across the street from the (Longview Public) library and we're like, 'When is it open?'" Lesley Anne Williams said.
She said she is grateful for the event and liked that her kids were able to have some freedom on their bicycles.
"I think this is great. I wish they would do this a couple more times a year, we would definitely come," she said.
Deborah Anne said she's known how to ride a bike for two years and that she learned by riding her pink bike over and over.
Randi Anderson and her children Norma Grace, 9, Ansel, 6, and Frazier, 12, were also first-time visitors of Safety City, in the 300 block of West Cotton Street across from City Hall.
"Every time we drive by, my kids want to come, they're like, 'When can we do that?'" Anderson said of her children.
Anderson and her family live in Longview and heard about the event on social media.
"Where I grew up (Louisiana) we never had anything like this, so I think it's adorable," Anderson said.
Jonathan Pickenpaugh fondly remembers visiting Safety city when he was young.
"I came to it when I was a little kid and loved it," Pickenpaugh said. "When I saw they had it open to the public, I wanted my kids to come and be able to go through it."
Pickenpaugh and his wife Michael Ann brought their three children Jolee, 6, Elliott, 4, and Benjamin, 2, to the open house after hearing about it on social media. Michael Ann Pickenpaugh, who did not grow up in the Longview area, said she thought Safety City was "neat" and that it was cool that kids were learning the meaning of road signs while having fun.
"It's a great way to get the kids out and do stuff," Michael Ann Pickenpaugh said. "(There's) fun things for them to do that don't cost anything."
Jolee's favorite part of the visit was how many places there were to go, along with the "big huge hill thing." Jolee had scraped her knee earlier after going too fast on her bicycle, but that didn't seem to faze her as she continued her journey through Safety City.
The open house came after talks between Longview's Parks and Recreation department and the Safety City board.
"The city realized that this (Safety City) is a tremendous asset for our community and so, in partnership with them (the board) we said, 'Hey, let's start moving some things forward to allow the community to use it,'" Caron said.
Caron said the date during spring break was chosen to give families that aren't traveling an opportunity to do something that's enjoyable and free in the community.