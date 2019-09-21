KILGORE — Landon Pierce climbed into the bucket of a West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck with his brother, Grayson, and mother, Nicole.
As the bucket rose slowly in the air, 6-year-old Landon peered over its edge, saying he was having fun "watching everybody everywhere."
Nicole Pierce said Saturday marked the third year she has taken her children to Kilgore's SAFFE Day, now in its eighth year. SAFFE stands for Special Abilities Family Fun Event and is for children with special needs and their families.
She said Landon, a first-grader at Kilgore Primary School, is highly functioning with autism and has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
She said she likes coming to SAFFE Day because Landon "can be hands-on with everything."
SAFFE Day, a carnival-like atmosphere that stretched out on several blocks of Commerce Street in downtown Kilgore, drew a larger crowd than a year ago, according to Misty Gee, who oversaw registration and volunteers and has an autistic daughter, Juliann, 17.
Gee said 730 people had registered as of Saturday morning, "and then we have had walk ups. We've had a lot of walk ups."
Registration numbers were at least 200 higher than a year ago, said Johnny Bellows, the city's fire chief and SAFFE board president.
Bellows said he used the opening ceremony to draw an analogy between the Dolly Parton song "Coat of Many Colors" and families with children who have special needs.
He said the song is about Parton's mother making a coat from pieces of fabric that otherwise would be discarded, "just like we have so many people who have different abilities and disabilities. We put them together, it makes a beautiful world."
Families brought children and adults with a diverse range of special needs, some coming in strollers or wheelchairs.
Sally Landrum of Fort Worth said she attended SAFFE Day for the first time because organizers invited her 20-year-old daughter and eldest child, Emily, to perform as a dancer. She said Emily is highly functional with Down syndrome.
Emily is a freshman at Tarrant County College, trains four days a week to become a preschool teacher and works one day a week at a supermarket, Landrum said,
"She can be home alone," she said. "She sends emails. She downloads assignments from her computer."
Emily said softly, "I work with kids."
She waited with others to go for a ride in a firetruck.
"Firetruck" is the only word that Mark Anderson, 24, of Palestine can say, said his mother, Barbara Anderson. Mark is severely autistic.
Anderson and her sister, Linda Hicks of Flint, pushed Mark in a wheelchair. They arrived at SAFFE Day with Hicks' sister-in-law, Betty Hicks of Henderson. Betty Hicks pushed her 42-year-old daughter, Amanda Durrett, who has Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls.
Barbara Anderson said she was having a "wonderful" time .
Others with no connections to special needs appeared to be having a good time as well.
Kilgore welder Bobby Spradlin, who said he is not related to Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, showed up with his wife, Cris, and daughter, Kiara, because his other daughter, Arabella, is a member of the Color Guard at Kilgore High School.
"It's an event we come to every year," he said. "It's just something to do a on a weekend."
SAFFE Day also featured carnival-style games such as tossing baseballs through the mouth and eyes of a bulldog cutout, a dunk tank and spin the wheel. Attendees also went for a ride in miniature firetrucks courtesy of the Shriner Temple in Tyler, tested remote-control trucks on ramps in a grassy area and posed for photos with members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes.
Nora O'Kennedy of Avalon Faire appeared as Mistress Nora in a long dress called a kirtle to encourage attendance for the coronation of King Arthur.
A native of Limerick, Ireland, she said she was enjoying the "glorious children and the smiling faces."