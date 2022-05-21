The state’s water-efficient products and Energy Star sales tax holidays are set May 28 to 30.
The Texas Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save about $14 million in state and local sales tax.
“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”
This is the seventh year for the water-efficient products sales tax holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free, according to the comptroller's office.
As part of the Energy Star sales tax holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the Energy Star logo can be purchased tax-free.
Go to tinyurl.com/texassalestaxholiday for details on which products are eligible.