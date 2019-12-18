More than 1,000 needy children in the greater Longview area will see Christmas gifts in their stockings, thanks to toy drives launched by the Salvation Army, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and other organizations.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree drive will benefit 1,095 recipients, including 60 seniors, Capt. Michelle Hutchinson said. The toy drive ended Monday.
Donors sponsored the Angel Trees, spending as much as $100 per child, Hutchinson said. Children through age 12 were eligible for gifts.
“We are currently sorting and processing everything, because our distribution is on Thursday,” said Hutchinson, who shares the captain hat with husband, Nick. The distribution will take place by prearranged appointments at the Salvation Army’s former thrift shop at 518 E. Cotton St.
“We are very excited about the overwhelming support from our community,” she said. “This is going to be a fantastic Christmas for a lot of kids.”
Similar sentiments were expressed by Melissa Black, women’s shelter director for Hiway 80.
“To me, it is a blessing to have needs met, because we are completely relying on the generosity of the community,” Black said.
That generosity made it possible for 50 children through age 18 living in and outside the Longview shelters to receive gifts through donors who sponsored ornaments, according to Black. Today is the deadline for gifts for children living in the shelters and may be dropped off at 3004 W. Marshall Ave. and 3123 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
Black said 519 additional children through age 16 registered to receive gifts at the mission’s Christmas party set for Saturday at the Longview Exhibit Building of the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center complex.
She said Hiway 80 will accept gifts for those children through Friday.
In addition to the toy drive, the Salvation Army is continuing its Red Kettle collection campaign through Christmas Eve, and it is “going great,” Nick Hutchinson said. He said the drive was at 84% of reaching its goal of collecting $170,000 through the holiday season.
Hutchinson said the Red Kettle drive raises money to support all the agency’s programs, including its shelter, food pantry, soup kitchen, drop-in center and Christmas activities.
He said the Salvation Army, which has kettles at about 32 locations in Gregg County, could use more volunteer bell ringers. He urged would-be volunteers to sign up at registertoring.org.
Other groups in the Longview area have organized toy drives, some of which have ended.
“The trailer is almost full, so I guess we can call it successful,” Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said about the fire department’s campaign.
Other toy drives have included:
■ The Buckner Family Hope Center.
■ The Longview Police Department’s Project Blue Santa.
■ Havertys/Newgate Angel Trees with gift lists of participating children at Havertys Furniture Co. at 1101 W. Loop 281 and at the two Chick-fil-A restaurants on Loop 281 in Longview .
■ Christmas for the Least of These at tinyurl.com/leastofthese2019 .
■ The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collection boxes around town and at Walmart supercenters on Gilmer Road and Fourth Street in Longview.
■ The Gregg County Child Welfare Board for children in foster care.