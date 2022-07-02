The Salvation Army of Longview has a new captain who has come home to her native Texas.
Tamara Robb, who began in Longview this past week, moved from Meridian, Mississippi, where she led that city’s Salvation Army for the previous three years.
The group’s officers typically transfer locations every three to four years, according to information from the organization. Former Longview Captains Nick and Michelle Hutchinson were recently moved to Houston.
A native Texan from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Robb said she is excited to be back home.
"I've been away for nine years so I'm so glad to be back in Texas," Robb said. "I've been praying and praying to come back."
Robb started volunteering with the organization in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina, she said. She dedicated nine years to the nonprofit before attending a two-year seminary course, known as College for Officer Training. In 2016, Robb was ordained as a Salvation Army officer and has represented the nonprofit everywhere from Mobile, Alabama, to Jackson, Mississippi.
Captains are responsible for all programs and social services the organization provides including shelter, food pantry, financial assistance and weekly church services and activities.
Robb has two children, Brittany and Cameron, and four grandchildren "who she spends time with every chance she gets." When she's not giving her time to the organization or her grandchildren, Robb enjoys attending live theater performances, crafting, hiking, camping and exploring new places.
Since arriving, Robb said she's signed up for Leadership Longview through the Longview Chamber of Commerce and is looking forward to learning more about the community and its history.
"It's about twice the size of the town I that I just came from," Robb said with a laugh.
"I'm just looking forward to meeting different people in the community and finding out about Longview and I'm just excited about being part of the community and being able to help," she said.
Robb encouraged everyone who was able to attend the weekly church service at 11 a.m. Sundays at The Salvation Army's Longview location at 504 E. Cotton St.