The Salvation Army next week will be registering Gregg County children and senior citizens for its Angel Tree program.
The program provides Christmas presents for children age 12 and younger and seniors age 65 and over who are in need.
Registration is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Oct. 25 at the Salvation Army church building at 504 E. Cotton St., Longview.
Applicants will need to bring the following items to register:
- One form of identification: driver's license or passport
- Proof of income
- Proof of residence
- Birth certificates for children 12 years old and younger
Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child, and proof of guardianship must be provided.
For registration information, call (903) 215-8463 or go to facebook.com/SalvationArmyLongviewTX .
Angel Trees typically are set up at shopping center, malls or businesses. To make a donation, go to salvationarmytexas.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.