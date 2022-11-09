Community members who participate in the Salvation Army's annual holiday Red Kettle Campaign have a new, digital way to donate.
Captain Tamara Robb of the Salvation Army of Longview said Red Kettles officially rolled out for the season Nov. 3 at the Longview Mall and the downtown post office. Hobby Lobby joined Monday, and more stores such as Kroger, Brookshire's, Albertsons, Big Lots, Sam's Club and Walmart are expected to participate soon, Robb said.
The Salvation Army of Longview serves Gregg and Harrison counties, and a total of 30 sites in both counties will host Red Kettles.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's largest annual fundraiser that helps "provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life."
Funds raised help the nonprofit organization maintain its many programs and services such as providing shelter for men, women and children; daily meals; stocking its food pantry and commodities closet; and providing utility and rental assistance, Robb said.
"We get stories year after year how the Salvation Army has helped (people), and now it gives the community an opportunity to give back," Robb said.
This past year, the local Salvation Army raised just less than $124,000 and is aiming to bring in $150,000 this season.
This year, a QR code on the back of the sign where Red Kettles are stationed allows donors to scan and donate via smartphone using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.
Robb said the move was necessary to keep up with the "cashless society" that's become a trend nowadays.
"It just makes it easier for people that don't carry cash," she said.
Robb encourages anyone interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer to sign up either at the Salvation Army office at 519 E Cotton St. in Longview or online at registertoring.com . On that website, volunteers can see a full list of locations and times and choose shifts to sign up for, she said.
"We're looking for ... church groups, fraternities and sororities, civic organizations — it's a great opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit," she said.
Representatives from the organization will be set up beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Longview Mall food court entrance for its Kettle Kickoff. The event will have live music and Christmas carolers.
Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve.