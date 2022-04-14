Attorney Jose Sanchez leads two other candidates in political contributions in the Longview District 5 City Council race.
According to campaign finance reports, Sanchez collected $34,810 in donation from Jan. 19 to April 7.
Fellow candidates Michelle Gamboa, operations manager at Roof Care in Longview, received $14,999 from Jan. 14 to March 28, and the third candidate, business owner and former firefighter Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw, reported no political contributions from Jan. 1 to April 4.
All three are vying to replace District 5 Councilman David Wright, who chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.
Sanchez's top contributors include: Longview resident Cynthia Somers, local builder and developer Dennis "Denny" Bowles Sr and lawyer Brent Goudarzi, who each gave $2,500; and Tyler attorney Randy Roberts, Tyler attorney Bruce Roberts, Austin resident Tony Harti, Dallas attorney Monica Bravo and local builder and developer Richard Henson, who each gave $1,000.
Other donors to Sanchez's campaign include Longview resident Cher Ratay and Utah state Sen. Luz Escamilla, who each gave $500; former Longview Mayor Murray Moore and local attorney Douglas Monsour who each gave $250; and Sam Khoury, son of deceased Judge Alvin Khoury, who gave $100.
Of the 83 contributions made to Sanchez during this period, 42 — totaling $12,445 — were from donors outside Longview.
Sanchez is his own campaign treasurer and reported expenditures of $8,424 for signs, printed shirts from Backstage Graphics in Longview and printed flyers from Ahle Printing in Longview, among others.
Gamboa had 35 contributions during the reporting period with nine from outside Longview.
Her largest contributors were: Longview resident Ricardo Gamboa, who donated separate sums of $5,000 and $3,500; Ann Smead ,who gave $1,000; former Longview Mayor David McWhorter and son William McWhorter, who gave $250 and $150, respectively; Dr. John Coppedge, who gave $100; and City Tourism Administrator CJ Clayton, who gave $50. Gamboa contributed $1,250 to her campaign.
A non-monetary contribution from Custom Signs in Longview for political signs amounted to $1,500.
Susan Bickel is listed as Gamboa's campaign treasurer, and total political expenditures were $10,541. Her expenses were for business cards, mailers, event expenses such as security and music, postage and advertising expenses, among others.
Deblouw shows no contributions and $113 in expenditures for blank signs and a Facebook advertisement.
Early voting is set April 25 to May 3 with Election Day May 7.