The lights at Carmela's Magical Santa Land will go on tonight, but it will be without their founder Carmela Davis, who suffered injuries in an accident today.
Davis said via staff at her Longview CPA firm that she is OK but will not be at the season opening of Carmela's Magical Santa Land tonight.
Davis hopes many East Texans will attend the opening and enjoy the more than 2 million Christmas lights at the attraction. She plans to rejoin the event in a few days when she is able.
Carmela's Magical Santa Land is a family-friendly, drive-thru holiday lights display that features a variety of decorations. New for 2020, Davis added characters from “Minions” and “Toy Story” as well as another lighted tunnel, more Nativity features and a quarter-mile walking trail.
The drive-thru display itself is a way for families to take in the holiday sights and still safely social distance.
“Right now, we need the love and peace from the Christmas season,” Davis said in October. “There’s just something about Christmas lights. They brighten up your day. This season gives you hope and faith, and it’s a great time to remember Jesus Christ, especially right now.”
Carmela's Magical Santa Land opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly at 6085 U.S. 259 North. The price to attend is simply a donation, Davis said.