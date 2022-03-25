Credit Union of Texas is accepting donations to assist tornado relief efforts in Upshur County during Saturday's Risk it for the Brisket event in downtown Gilmer.
The credit union also is joining with Live Gilmer to host a free concert Saturday as part of Risk it for the Brisket.
A donation station will be set up in in front of the Credit Union of Texas branch at 107 Marshall St. in Gilmer. Clothing, food and cash donations can be dropped off at the donation booth from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For online monetary donations, CUTX is working with Live Gilmer to accept funds through Venmo. To provide contributions to storm victims, send funds to @UpshurCountyTornadoReliefFund. Credit Union of Texas will match funds, doubling the amount raised.
Apart from the event, clothing, food and cash donations can be brought to CUTX’s 755 U.S. 271 N. location in Gilmer.
Throughout Saturday's Risk It for the Brisket competition, attendees will enjoy live performances from Texas native musicians as well as activities for all ages, including a local vendor fair, family friendly entertainment, a beer garden, an axe-throwing tournament and an awards ceremony announcing the event’s $10,000 prize winner.
Live performances include:
11 a.m.: Lee Wiler
1 p.m.: Covie
3 p.m.: Danny Sharpe
6 p.m.: Luke LaPrade Band
8 p.m.: Josh Weathers Band