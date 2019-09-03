Saturday hours will continue at Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center into the fall, Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said Monday.
Located on West Avalon Street, the fitness center and pool averaged more than a dozen attendees each Saturday this summer, he said.
“Overall, it was well received by those that utilized it,” Caron said.
“We would have hoped for a little better attendance, but summer can be a tough time,” he said. “We are going to continue with Saturday hours through the fall, though.”
Paula Martin Jones welcomed 67 people on Saturdays in June, 53 people on Saturdays in July and 49 people on Saturdays in August.
In May, the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board expanded the center’s hours to include Saturdays on a trial run after Memorial Day. The trial also included remaining open an hour later on Friday nights.
Both moves were requested by patrons of Paula Martin Jones, Caron has said.